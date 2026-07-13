Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, reacts during a training session one day ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2026 Final at Puskas Arena on May 29, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard is expected to join Turkish club Besiktas from Arsenal this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have already authorised the move and are now waiting for the Belgian to greenlight the transfer.

Romano wrote on X: “Besiktas remain locked in talks with Leandro Trossard’s camp to sort details and try to get the player’s final green light to the move. Arsenal have already authorized travel and medical. Up to Leandro.”

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Leandro Trossard needs a move

The 31-year-old has been an important player for Arsenal since joining the club from Brighton, and he played a key role in their Premier League title win last season. However, he is in the twilight stages of his career, and this is the right time for Arsenal to move him on.

An agreement has been reached with the Turkish club, and the Gunners are now waiting for the player to finalise the move so that they can bring in the necessary replacements.

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Turkey move would be ideal for Trossard

Trossard will be looking to play regularly at this stage of his career, and the move to Turkey would be ideal for him. He was a squad player for Arsenal last season, and his game time would only go down if he stayed.

He will not want to sit on the bench at a big club at this stage of his career. He will be able to play every week in Turkey and showcase his qualities. He has already proven himself in England, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal can properly replace him. They need a dynamic attacker who can score goals and create opportunities. The Belgian was versatile enough to slot into multiple attacking roles as well.