Chelsea logo on Stamford Bridge (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea have agreed on a deal to sign the highly talented midfielder Harrison Bettoni on a free transfer.

The 18-year-old has joined the club as a free agent from Wigan Athletic. Chelsea will pay compensation for him. He is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the club.

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Harrison Bettoni joins Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the player has signed a long-term contract with Chelsea until 2030.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented players in recent years, and it is no surprise that they have snapped up the 18-year-old on a bargain. They will look to help him improve further and establish himself as a first-team player in future.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to join Chelsea will be exciting for the player. He is expected to join the youth team for now, but he will look to force his way into the first-team scene in the future.

Meanwhile, Wigan will be disappointed to lose a prized young prospect like him. However, his contract situation left them powerless to stop him from leaving.

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Can Bettoni develop into a star?

Chelsea have helped multiple young players develop and fulfil their potential in recent years. The 18-year-old midfielder will certainly hope to follow in their footsteps and reach his potential in the near future.

If he manages to improve and establish himself as a first player for Chelsea in future, the deal could prove to be a shrewd long-term investment. The 18-year-old midfielder could end up saving millions in the market for Chelsea.

Bettoni will be delighted to have sorted out his long-term future, and he will now focus on his football.