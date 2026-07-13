Garnacho's potential exit from Chelsea takes fresh twist as details of double deal emerge

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Chelsea could be involved in an unusual double transfer discussion with Roma this summer.



The Italian club are exploring two attacking options connected to the BlueCo ownership network, although the proposed deals would require very different financial structures.

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One move would give an underperforming Chelsea winger the chance to rebuild his confidence in Serie A, while the other would involve Roma investing heavily in one of Strasbourg’s most versatile young talents.

Chelsea’s insistence on a permanent sale and Strasbourg’s high valuation could ultimately decide whether either negotiation progresses.

Roma explore two different attacking deals

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma want Alejandro Garnacho and are also interested in Diego Moreira.

The Serie A side would reportedly prefer to sign Garnacho on a paid loan containing an option to buy, while Moreira is being targeted through a permanent transfer.

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Chelsea’s position on Garnacho is currently the main obstacle. talkSPORT reports that the Blues value the 22-year-old at approximately £42.5m and are only interested in selling him permanently.

Garnacho scored eight goals and registered four assists across 43 appearances during his first Chelsea season, but the club are now prepared to move him on.

Moreira represents a different type of opportunity. The Belgian can operate as a winger, wing-back or midfielder, giving Roma the tactical flexibility they are looking for.

Chelsea stance could decide both the moves

Football Italia reports that Roma could offer around €35m plus bonuses and a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Moreira.

Strasbourg are believed to want closer to €40m, while Chelsea retain a buy-back clause that could allow them to influence his future.

Roma should avoid trying to force both players into one complicated package.

Garnacho remains talented, but paying Chelsea’s full valuation after one inconsistent campaign would carry considerable risk.

A loan with a realistic purchase option would be the safer structure, although Chelsea are understandable in wanting a clean permanent exit.

Moreira may be the smarter long-term investment because of his age, versatility and potential resale value. However, Roma should not overpay simply because his reputation has grown.

Chelsea should remain firm without becoming unrealistic. Selling Garnacho permanently would suit their squad rebuild, but accepting a sensible structured proposal may be better than allowing another unwanted-player saga to continue throughout pre-season.

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