Newcastle United make contact to sign goalkeeper who impressed at the World Cup

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s summer rebuild is beginning to focus on one of the most important positions in the squad.



The Magpies want a goalkeeper capable of becoming their long-term No.1, rather than simply adding another short-term option behind Nick Pope.

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That approach makes sense with Pope now 34 and entering the final year of his contract.

Newcastle have already added young French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen, but he is expected to develop as an understudy.

The next arrival, therefore, could be trusted with an immediate starting role at St James’ Park.

Newcastle open talks over long term goalkeeper target

According to the Newcastle Chronicle, Newcastle have held talks over Parma and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki as they search for a new first-choice option.

The 23-year-old has built a strong reputation in Serie A and further raised his profile with a series of impressive displays for Japan at the 2026 World Cup.

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Football Italia has also reported that Newcastle held initial discussions with Suzuki and his representatives.

The same report says Juventus, Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest, while Leeds were previously keen before the goalkeeper rejected their approach.

Parma are widely expected to consider a sale, but competition could push the price higher.

World Cup form makes move attractive for Magpies

Suzuki’s appeal goes beyond his age. He is physically imposing, comfortable with the ball and already has experience in Japan, Belgium and Italy.

FourFourTwo highlighted his outstanding saves against Brazil at the World Cup, while noting that he remains Parma’s established No.1 despite missing several months last season with a fractured hand.

Newcastle should pursue Suzuki seriously. He fits the club’s need for a younger goalkeeper who can grow with the squad, and his international experience suggests he would not be overwhelmed by the pressure.

However, the Magpies should avoid being pulled into an inflated bidding war.

Suzuki is highly talented, but he is still developing and has not yet played in the Premier League.

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