Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Mexico International Gilberto Mora has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 17-year-old impressed in the World Cup with his country, and he has been exceptional for Club Tijuana as well.

Mora is regarded as one of the finest young midfield talents around, and he has been linked with Liverpool. Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been questioned regarding Liverpool’s interest in Mora.

The Argentine international has claimed that the 17-year-old must be an exceptional talent, and that is why Liverpool have been mentioned as a potential destination.

“Honestly, I didn’t see anything about it. When these things happen, you’re always careful what you say, out of respect for the player and the club he belongs to. But if they’re mentioning him as a possible Liverpool player, he’s surely a great player. There’s a reason they’re mentioning him,” he said to Claro Sports.

The 27-year-old midfielder has recently helped his country reach the semi-finals of the World Cup with an important goal in the quarter-finals against Switzerland. His comments regarding Mora will certainly fuel further speculation surrounding a Liverpool move for the Mexican.

The 17-year-old is an attacking midfielder who could be a quality long-term acquisition for the Premier League club. They could use more technical ability and creativity in the final third. They have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could help the Mexican develop further and fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official offer to close the deal.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for the young playmaker as well. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him improve further.