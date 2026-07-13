Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, is seen in the royal box on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Ederson from Atalanta in recent weeks.

The Brazilian midfielder completed his full medical with Manchester United recently, but the Red Devils have decided not to proceed with the deal after a potential issue was flagged following the medical.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United could still return for the Brazilian midfielder towards the end of the window, depending on how the transfer window develops for them.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old midfielder will be thoroughly disappointed with the situation. The report claims that Manchester United are sympathetic to the player and his family after the move collapsed at the very end. Manchester United agreed a £38 million deal with the Italian club, and personal terms were also agreed with the player.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have already signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, and they are set to wrap up the signing of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to return for the Brazilian in the coming weeks.

They should invest in a quality defensive midfielder instead. It is no secret that they need more quality in the middle of the park, and the likes of Santos and Tielemans will add control, composure, and technical ability there. Now, they need someone who can break up the opposition attack and protect the back four.

While there is no doubt that Ederson is a quality player and he can help out at both ends of the pitch, he is not a specialist defensive midfielder. It remains to be seen what Manchester United decide over the next few weeks.