Man United plot transfer hijack on Man City as €80m midfield race intensifies

(Photo by Michael Regan, Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for midfield reinforcements could lead them into direct competition with Manchester City for one of the breakout stars of the World Cup.



United need more composure, mobility and long-term quality in central areas, but the growing demand for Europe’s best young players means any deal is likely to be expensive.

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The teenager’s performances for Morocco have transformed him from an exciting Ligue 1 prospect into one of the most discussed names of the summer.

However, Man United must decide whether to invest heavily in a player for the future when their midfield also requires experienced reinforcements capable of making an immediate impact.

Man United consider move for Ayyoub Bouaddi

According to source on X, Man United are planning to hijack Manchester City’s pursuit of Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The claim has not yet been confirmed by either club, but United are reportedly preparing to enter the race after the midfielder played an important role in Morocco’s run to the World Cup quarter-finals.

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His calmness in possession, tactical awareness and ability to handle pressure have attracted interest from several leading European clubs.

talkSPORT reported that United, City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all monitored Bouaddi, with Lille potentially demanding as much as €100m for an immediate transfer.

A deal worth closer to €80m could reportedly be considered if the player remains in France on loan for another season.

Huge valuation creates difficult decision for United

The competition is already becoming complicated.

FourFourTwo reported that Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to accept Lille’s loan-back condition, while Manchester City are also among the interested clubs.

Bouaddi is contracted until 2029, leaving Lille in a strong negotiating position.

Man United should explore the transfer seriously because Bouaddi has the potential to become an elite midfielder.

Signing him before his development accelerates further could eventually look like excellent business.

However, €80m remains an enormous gamble for an 18-year-old who may not arrive immediately.

United need players who can improve their midfield next season, not only prospects for 2027 and beyond.

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