(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s search for an elite centre-forward could eventually lead them back to one of the biggest names in English football.



The club are understood to be watching developments in Germany closely, knowing that a rare opening may appear if Bayern Munich fail to secure their star striker on a new contract.

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From United’s perspective, the appeal is obvious. They would be signing a proven Premier League goalscorer, England captain and experienced leader capable of raising standards immediately.

The difficulty is that Bayern remain confident of keeping him, while several of Europe’s biggest clubs are also monitoring the situation.

Man United prepared to fund ambitious move

According to TEAMtalk, Harry Kane remains on Man United’s wishlist, and the club would be prepared to finance a move if a genuine opportunity arises.

The 32-year-old has entered the final year of his Bayern contract, but the German champions have been speaking with his representatives for months and reportedly view an extension as a matter of “when, not if.”

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Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a long-standing admirer and that United are ready to invest significant funds if Kane becomes available.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have made enquiries, while Tottenham continue to follow their former captain’s situation closely.

Bayern confidence leaves United waiting for an opening

Any summer deal still looks difficult. The Independent reported earlier this year that Bayern had entered intensive extension talks with Kane, whose current agreement runs until June 2027.

His extraordinary scoring record in Germany explains why Bayern are determined to avoid losing control of his future.

Man United should keep themselves informed without building their entire transfer plan around Kane. He would provide goals, leadership and the immediate authority required to improve a developing side.

However, United cannot afford to wait too long for a transfer that may never become realistic.

Bayern are confident, and competition from Madrid, Barcelona and Tottenham would make the financial package enormous.

If Kane genuinely becomes available, United should act decisively. Until then, they need alternative striker targets ready, because ambition is important, but smart planning matters even more.

Manchester United consider return to last summer’s top target as Premier League rivals relent over £100m asking price