(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the French International midfielder Manu Kone in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Roma and has impressed with France at the World Cup. Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the player, and they have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the midfielder.

AS Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini has now confirmed that the club will have to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. He has hinted at a potential sale for the French midfielder.

He said (h/t AllRoma): “His future? I think these Financial Fair Play conditions are never so precise and defined; they vary from team to team. Roma also need to balance the books, which have been burdensome in recent years. “I hoped that returning to the Champions League would be enough, but it’s clear that financial statements are crucial for clubs. I believe there will be more clarity in the coming weeks.”

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United come forward with an acceptable offer for the player. They need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and Kone could be ideal for them. He has shown his quality in Germany and Italy. He has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League.

After impressing with Roma, Kone could be tempted to take the next step in his career. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him. Manchester United could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

Manchester United have improved the midfield unit with the signing of Andrey Santos, and they are closing in on Youri Tielemans as well. The addition of Kone will take them to a whole new level and complete their midfield unit for the upcoming campaign.