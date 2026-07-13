Youri Tielemans with the Belgian national team (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are proceeding with the transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to a surprise exclusive dropped today by David Ornstein.

The Athletic journalist has posted on X about Man Utd being in advanced talks to sign Tielemans, who has been a star performer for Villa, and who also shone for the Belgian national team at this summer’s World Cup.

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Praised by his national team manager Rudi Garcia as “outstanding” (via Flashscore), Tielemans now looks set to earn himself a big move, which has some somewhat out of the blue.

See below for details as Ornstein says United are set to go ahead with triggering Tielemans’ £35m release clause, leaving Villa powerless to prevent the deal even though they didn’t want to sell the 29-year-old…

? Youri Tielemans move from Aston Villa to Manchester United through £35m release clause in midfielder’s contract. #AVFC had no wish to sell + offered new deal but left with little choice due to mechanism & #MUFC set to proceed on transfer @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/KbWwD1jxov — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 13, 2026

“Youri Tielemans move from Aston Villa to Manchester United through £35m release clause in midfielder’s contract. #AVFC had no wish to sell + offered new deal but left with little choice due to mechanism & #MUFC set to proceed on transfer,” Ornstein said.

Youri Tielemans transfer comes after Ederson blow

United need to strengthen in midfield this summer after losing Casemiro at the end of his contract, while Manuel Ugarte has been mostly underwhelming during his time at Old Trafford, and is now injured.

Ederson looked to be on his way to MUFC, but Ornstein has confirmed that the deal is off for now, even if it’s one they could potentially look to revisit later in the summer.

? EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United in advanced talks to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa. All parties in contact as #MUFC try to finalise – 29yo midfielder keen on move. Ederson deal off for now; #MUFC may look to revisit later this summer @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/KbWwD1jxov — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 13, 2026

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Youri Tielemans finally gets a big move

Tielemans was a top performer for Leicester City back in the day, and at that time it was perhaps a bit surprising that he didn’t end up earning himself a move to a big six club.

The Belgium international has continued to perform at a high level for Villa, though, and it now looks like he’s finally going to get the chance to shine at the very highest level.

It will be intriguing to see how Tielemans gets on at United, but he looks like just the kind of Premier League-proven player this squad needs.