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Manchester United are closing in on the capture of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old Belgian International has been outstanding for the West Midlands club, and he played a key role in their UEFA Europa League win last season. He also helped them secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United needed more control and creativity in the middle of the park, and it is no surprise that they have decided to sign the Belgian International by activating his €41 million release clause. He was quite impressive for his country in the World Cup as well, helping them reach the quarter-finals.

The opportunity to play for the Red Devils will be exciting for the Belgian international. It will be a step up for him, and he can showcase his qualities at the highest level. Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has confirmed that the player will undergo his medical ‘later this week’, and all details have been agreed between the two clubs.

Manchester United have also signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea. It is clear that they are looking to significantly improve the midfield. Two quality central midfielders will certainly help them next season. However, they also need to invest in a specialist defensive midfielder. They look quite mediocre at the back, and someone who can break up the opposition attack and protect the defensive unit would be ideal.

Casemiro has left the club, and they need to replace them properly. It will be interesting to see who they end up with. In addition to the departure of Brazilian, Manuel Ugarte has been hugely underwhelming and is currently sidelined with a serious long-term injury.