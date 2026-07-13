Pep Guardiola emerges as shock contender for national team job

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Italy’s search for a new national team manager has taken an intriguing turn, with one of modern football’s most successful coaches emerging as a serious candidate.



The Azzurri are beginning another major rebuild after missing a third consecutive World Cup, and the next appointment must restore both confidence and a clear footballing identity.

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The arrival of Paolo Maldini in a senior technical role has increased expectations around the project.

Rather than choosing a short-term solution, Italy appear interested in appointing someone capable of changing the culture and building towards the 2030 World Cup.

Guardiola has become an ambitious target for Italy

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is on Italy’s shortlist following Maldini’s appointment as the Italian Football Federation’s new technical director.

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Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini are also reportedly under consideration, but Guardiola would represent the most ambitious and revolutionary option.

Maldini’s appointment was officially confirmed on 11th July.

Reuters reported that the former AC Milan defender will oversee Italy’s footballing rebuild alongside adviser Leonardo, with finding Gennaro Gattuso’s replacement among his first major responsibilities.

International football could offer a new challenge

Guardiola is available after ending an extraordinary ten-year spell at Man City.

His possession-focused approach would demand patience, particularly because international managers have limited training time.

However, Italy’s technical tradition and pool of intelligent players could make the partnership fascinating.

Italy should explore the possibility seriously. Guardiola would bring authority, tactical clarity and immediate excitement to a national team desperate for a new direction.

However, the federation must understand that appointing him would not guarantee instant success.

Italy’s problems go beyond the coach, and Maldini must also improve youth development, recruitment and the pathway into the senior team.

Overall, Guardiola would be a bold appointment rather than a safe one. After three consecutive World Cup qualification failures, though, bold thinking may be exactly what Italian football needs.

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