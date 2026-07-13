Romano confirms attacker in World Cup semifinal to hold talks with Man United soon

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United could be preparing to reopen a chapter that appeared finished only a few months ago.



After spending more than a year away from Old Trafford on loan, one of the club’s most recognisable academy graduates is expected to return for pre-season and discuss whether he can rebuild his career under Michael Carrick.

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The situation has changed considerably since his breakdown with former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Carrick’s arrival has created a possible route back into the first team, although United remain open to a permanent transfer if the right proposal arrives.

The coming talks will therefore be important for both the player’s future and the club’s attacking plans.

Carrick could open door to Rashford’s return at Man United

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marcus Rashford will hold direct discussions with Carrick after England’s World Cup campaign ends.

The 28-year-old has already informed United that he is available for pre-season and will initially rejoin the squad before both sides consider any offers that may arrive.

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The Guardian reports that there are no personal problems between Rashford and Carrick.

It adds that United expect to reintegrate the forward, although they would still consider a permanent exit and have no interest in arranging another loan.

Rashford remains under contract until 2028 after spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona.

Fresh start may suit both sides

United contacted Rashford’s representatives and made it clear he would be welcomed into Carrick’s pre-season group. Barcelona declined to activate their purchase option, leaving his long-term future unresolved.

Man United should give Rashford a genuine opportunity to impress before making a final decision.

Carrick offers a fresh tactical environment, and a motivated Rashford could still provide pace, goals and valuable Premier League experience.

However, the club cannot allow sentiment to control the situation. If Rashford is not fully committed or an attractive permanent offer arrives, a clean separation may remain the best outcome for everyone.

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