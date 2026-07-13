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Arsenal’s attacking rebuild appears to be entering a decisive stage, but the next move depends on resolving a key departure first.



The Gunners want to refresh their options on the left wing as they prepare to defend the Premier League title and compete again for the Champions League.

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Rather than waiting until late in the window, Arsenal seem to have already identified a younger replacement who is eager to move to the Emirates.

However, the club are also keeping a more expensive Premier League target separate from those plans, suggesting Mikel Arteta could ultimately add two different attacking profiles.

Trossard decision holds up winger deal for Arsenal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are waiting for Leandro Trossard to give his final approval to a move to Besiktas before completing the signing of Christos Tzolis.

The Club Brugge winger reportedly wants to join Arsenal and has placed another proposal on hold while waiting for the Gunners.

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The situation is approaching its final stages, although Trossard’s personal decision remains crucial.

FootballTransfers reports that Arsenal remain in regular contact with Tzolis’ representatives and are prepared to move once the Besiktas transfer is completed.

Tzolis would provide a younger and more direct option on the left. His improved productivity in Belgium has revived his reputation following a difficult spell with Norwich City, and his willingness to wait for Arsenal suggests personal terms should not become a major obstacle.

Rogers pursuit remains separate to this deal

Morgan Rogers is still Arsenal’s leading attacking target and is being considered separately from the Tzolis deal.

That means the Greek international would likely replace Trossard, while Rogers could be brought in as a versatile starter capable of playing centrally or from the left.

The main problem is Aston Villa’s valuation. Sky Sports reports that Villa value the England international at £130m and do not want to sell him this summer.

Signing Tzolis after selling Trossard would represent sensible squad management. Arsenal would lower the age of their attack while bringing in a winger with strong recent numbers and clear motivation to join.

Rogers would be the more transformative addition, but £130m is excessive.

Arsenal should continue negotiations without allowing Villa’s demands to control their summer.

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