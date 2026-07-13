Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah could be used in a swap deal to sign Frenchman

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea could soon face a major decision over one of their longest-serving academy graduates, with interest growing from Italy and the Premier League.



The Blues appear open to a permanent sale as they continue reshaping their defence, but the player’s preference may ultimately be more important than the size of the offers arriving at Stamford Bridge.

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Several clubs can offer European football and an important first-team role.

However, Inter currently hold the strongest position because the defender is prioritising a move to San Siro, leaving Chelsea to negotiate with a club that knows the player is firmly on their side.

Inter take control as Como prepare to step aside

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Trevoh Chalobah has reached an agreement with Inter and wants to join the Serie A champions, although the Italian club have not yet finalised a fee with Chelsea.

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Como initially offered around €25m before discussing an improved package worth €30m plus €5m in bonuses, which would effectively meet Chelsea’s valuation.

Como are willing to withdraw if Inter make a serious push, but could return should the Milan club abandon negotiations.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Inter and Como have agreed to avoid a bidding war, with Como ready to step aside once the Nerazzurri formally accelerate their pursuit.

AC Milan and Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation, but Chalobah’s preference for Inter gives those clubs little encouragement unless talks collapse.

Chelsea could look to use Chalobah in a swap deal

Chelsea could also use Chalobah in their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

talkSPORT reported that the Blues are prepared to offer several defenders, including Chalobah, in a part-exchange proposal.

Palace may be an attractive footballing option after his previous loan there, but reports suggest Italy remains his priority.

Chelsea should respect Chalobah’s preferred destination, but only if Inter submit an offer close to their valuation.

His academy background should not mean the club accepts a discounted fee.

Inter would be an excellent tactical fit, offering Champions League football and a realistic chance of regular starts.

However, Chelsea must avoid letting the player’s preference weaken their negotiating position too much.

Overall, a clean permanent sale appears best for everyone. If Inter delay or attempt to force the price down, Chelsea should seriously consider Como’s stronger financial package or explore the Palace swap instead.

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