Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 04, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer.

Multiple clubs have been linked with the move for the Argentine attacker, and Chelsea are open to letting him leave. Manager Xabi Alonso has now confirmed interest in the player, and he’s hoping a resolution will be reached that suits all parties.

Alonso said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “There is interest in him from other clubs. Hopefully it finishes in the best possible way for everyone”.

Garnacho has been underwhelming since joining Chelsea from Manchester United, and the Blues should look to sanction his departure before the window closes. They need an upgrade on him if they want to compete at the highest level. They looked quite mediocre in the attack last season, and they need more creativity and goals from the wide areas.

Garnacho scored eight goals and picked up four assists in 43 matches last season.

While there is no doubt that Garnacho is a talented player with a bright future, he has not performed consistently since joining the London club. It would be ideal for Chelsea to seek an upgrade.

It remains to be seen whether any club will come forward and offer him an exit route. He has been linked with clubs from Spain and Italy. He has the technical attributes to compete at a high level, and he is still very young.

There is plenty of room for improvement, and he could develop into a quality player with the right guidance. However, he needs to work on his consistency and end product. Joining the right team could bring out the best in him. It remains to be seen where he ends up.