Harvey Elliott was on loan at Aston Villa last season, and the West Midlands club had an option to sign him permanently.

However, he did not play regularly for them, and they have decided to send him back to his parent club. There has been speculation surrounding his future at Liverpool, but newly appointed manager Andoni Iraola has now thrown him a major lifeline.

The 23-year-old played just 277 minutes for Villa last term.

The Spanish manager has revealed that Elliott will be given a chance to prove himself during pre-season, and Liverpool could use a player like him. It remains to be seen whether Elliott can grab the opportunity and showcase his quality during pre-season.

Iraola said (h/t This is Anfield): “I’ve seen him with this eagerness to show himself, to get himself ready again. He will have a chance during the pre-season; we will need him.”

He is a versatile player who can slot into multiple attacking roles. He could help Liverpool create opportunities in the final third and score goals as well. He is still relatively young with plenty of room for improvement. He could grow into a quality player for Liverpool with the right guidance.

The manager’s comments will be a huge boost for the player and motivate him to do well in the coming weeks.

Liverpool needed creativity and ingenuity in the final third last season, and someone like Elliott could be a very handy option for them. He has previously showcased his qualities with the Liverpool first team, creating important chances and scoring important goals. There is no reason why he cannot get his career back on track and establish himself as a useful player for Iraola.