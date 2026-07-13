A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has been linked with clubs like Barcelona in recent months.

The 26-year-old right back has recently signed a long-term contract with the North London club, and he has now revealed that he is very happy at the Premier League club. He has thanked the club for backing him and rewarding him for his performances.

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Pedro Porro on Tottenham future

“Right now, as I said before, I’m very happy at Spurs because they’ve supported me,” he said (h/t SportWitness). “They’ve given me a renewal that I think I’ve earned. So, in that respect, I’m very happy there.” “Right now, I’m focused on the national team, my club, and the renewal. I’m very happy, as I said before. They’ve given me everything, and I’m grateful for that.”

The Spanish international has been outstanding in the Premier League, and he is undoubtedly one of the best right backs in Europe right now. He has been very impressive in the World Cup with Spain.

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Barcelona keen on Porro

It is no surprise that he has been linked with Barcelona. The Spanish champions need more quality in wide areas, and the Tottenham defender could be an exceptional acquisition for them. But he has a contract with the London club until 2031, making it extremely difficult for Barcelona to sign him anytime soon. They would have to pay an absurd amount of money in order to convince Tottenham.

Meanwhile, the defender has maintained that a footballer’s future can be uncertain and that he does not know where he will end up.

“Regarding what you said about Barca and all that, people talk and want the best for their clubs. “I’m focused right now on the national team and Tottenham. We’ll see what happens tomorrow, because you never know what can happen in football.”

It is evident that the 26-year-old is not ruling out a potential exit in the near future. However, Tottenham certainly hope to keep a player of his quality at the club for as long as possible.