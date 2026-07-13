Xabi Alonso to Manchester City? (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are currently working to sign the Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria.

The 28-year-old left back has impressed in La Liga, and he is a specific request from Xabi Alonso. Chelsea sanctioned the departure of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid, and they need to replace him properly.

The 28-year-old could be the ideal alternative to the Spanish international. According to a report from MARCA, Chelsea are currently locked in negotiations with the Spanish club, and they are set to submit an offer of around €25 million. They have already had an offer of around €15 million for the defender rejected.

The player has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and he is dreaming of the Premier League. The opportunity for one of the best clubs in the world will be exciting for him. He will certainly hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement quickly so that he can focus on his football and sort out his long-term future.

Chelsea have now accelerated their effort to wrap up the move, and it remains to be seen whether Rayo Vallecano is prepared to accept the improved offer when it is presented. They will not want to hold onto the defender against his wishes. It is clear that he is distracted after the interest from Chelsea, and he will look to secure a summer exit soon.

It would be ideal for the two clubs to find common ground and get the deal across the line. Rayo Vallecano will need to replace a key player like Chavarria, and they need time in the market. They will not want to sell the defender lead on in the window, with little time to properly replace him.