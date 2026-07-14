After Santos and Tielemans: Man United turn attention towards bargain midfield signing

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Manchester United’s midfield rebuild may not stop with the expected arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.



The Red Devils are attempting to add greater energy, physical strength and Premier League experience in central areas after identifying the position as one of their biggest summer priorities.

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Signing another midfielder would leave United with a significantly different engine room heading into the new season.

However, the club must decide whether three major additions are necessary or whether some of their remaining transfer budget should be reserved for other positions.

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According to Football Insider, Man United are preparing a fresh move for Wolves midfielder João Gomes.

The Brazilian is a long-term target at Old Trafford and could be allowed to leave Molineux following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

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The report claims United are extremely keen on the 25-year-old and hope to add him alongside Tielemans, with a verbal agreement reportedly in place for the Aston Villa midfielder.

The Guardian has also reported that United are in advanced negotiations for Tielemans after deciding to activate his £35m release clause.

Gomes would offer a different profile. His aggression, ball-winning ability and familiarity with English football could give United more protection in demanding matches, while his experience means he should require less time to adapt than an overseas prospect.

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Man United have already completed the signing of Santos from Chelsea.

Gomes would be a strong addition if United can secure him at a reasonable price. He would bring intensity and defensive bite, while Santos and Tielemans offer more progression and creativity.

However, United must also provide a clear pathway for all three players. Spending heavily on several midfielders only makes sense if each one has a defined role.

This looks like a sensible opportunity following Wolves’ relegation. Gomes is entering his prime, already understands the Premier League and could give United the balance their midfield has often lacked.

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