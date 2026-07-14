Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso reveals his plans for midfielder Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea’s preparations for the new season have begun with one major question hanging over their midfield.



After a disappointing campaign and another change in the dugout, Xabi Alonso must decide which senior players will form the foundation of his Stamford Bridge rebuild.

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Enzo Fernández’s future has been the subject of growing speculation, with the Argentina international linked with a possible move away from west London.

However, Alonso’s first public comments on the situation suggest he sees the midfielder as an important part of his plans rather than someone Chelsea should actively look to sell.

Alonso makes his position clear on Fernández

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alonso confirmed that he has already spoken directly with Fernández.

The Chelsea manager refused to reveal the contents of their conversation, explaining that it would remain private, but gave a clear response when asked whether he wanted to keep the player:

“Yes, yes.”

That stance was also reported by Reuters, which noted that Alonso wants Fernández to remain as he attempts to establish a stronger identity and restore stability following Chelsea’s tenth-place finish last season.

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The midfielder is currently away with Argentina at the World Cup, meaning more detailed discussions over his future may have to wait until his international commitments are completed.

Keeping the midfielder makes sense for Chelsea

Transfer rumours have continued despite Alonso’s position.

talkSPORT reports that Fernández has attracted interest from Real Madrid, although Chelsea would be in a powerful negotiating position because of his long-term contract and major valuation.

Alonso is right to push for Fernández to stay. Chelsea already face another summer of squad changes, and losing one of their most experienced midfielders would create an unnecessary problem.

Fernández’s passing range, movement and ability to influence games from deeper areas could suit Alonso’s possession-focused approach. A more structured system may also help Chelsea get greater consistency from him.

Unless an exceptional offer arrives, keeping Fernández should be the straightforward decision.

Alonso needs leaders and technically gifted players around whom he can build, and the Argentine remains one of the strongest candidates to become central to Chelsea’s new project.

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