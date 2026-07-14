Andoni Iraola, Manager of Bournemouth (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic has been linked with a permanent move away from Liverpool this summer.

The 21-year-old defensive midfielder was highly rated within the club, but he has suffered multiple serious injuries and has had barely any gametime in recent seasons. Naturally, there are rumours that he could be sold in the coming weeks.

However, a report from Radio Marca claims that the newly appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola admires the talented young midfielder, and he could give the 21-year-old a lifeline at the Premier League club.

It will be interesting to see whether the Spanish midfielder can impress during the preseason and convince the manager to keep him at the club. When he broke into the first team scene at Liverpool, he was regarded as one of the finest young talents at the club. He has the maturity, composure, technical ability, and intelligence to compete at a high-level. There is no doubt that he had the potential to play regularly for the first team. However, injuries have halted his development. It remains to be seen whether he is at the level to play for a club like Liverpool.

It seems that a massive pre-season is now ahead of the young thriller, and he will need to seize the opportunity and prove to the manager that he is good enough to continue at a top club like Liverpool. However, if he stays at the club, he needs to secure gametime assurance. At this stage of his career, sitting on the bench every week would be detrimental to his growth. He will need ample opportunities to express himself and continue to improve.