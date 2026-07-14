Mikel Arteta at a press conference (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from HLN, they have already made the ‘first contact’ with the Belgian club regarding a move for the 24-year-old, but they are yet to submit an offer.

The Belgian outfit rejected a €40 million offer from Crystal Palace for the player and will demand a club-record fee (more than Charles De Ketelaere’s €37.5m sale). It will be interesting to see if Arsenal is willing to pay a premium for the 24-year-old.

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Arsenal need Christos Tzolis

Tzolis has been outstanding for the Belgian outfit, recording 51 contributions (22 goals and 29 assists) in all competitions last season.

Arsenal have sanctioned Leandro Trossard’s departure, and they need a dynamic attacker to properly replace him. The Greek international could be ideal for them. He can operate on either flank, and he can operate centrally as well. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net.

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Tzolis could be tempted to join

The opportunity to play for Arsenal will be tempting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they can offer him the platform to fight for the league title and the UEFA Champions League. The attacker will certainly hope that the two clubs can finalise a deal in the coming weeks.

Arsenal have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their enquiry with an official proposal. They have a quality team at their disposal, but they need to improve their attacking unit if they want to consistently compete with elite clubs. Apart from a top-quality creator, they also need to invest in a reliable finisher.