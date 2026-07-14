(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s pursuit of another elite midfielder has reached an unexpected crossroads, with the club now deciding whether the deal still represents good value.



The Gunners originally believed a rare market opportunity had emerged, but Newcastle United’s actual asking price is considerably higher than the figure discussed during early conversations.

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That difference matters because Arsenal are also trying to strengthen their attack and other areas of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Sporting director Andrea Berta must now determine whether spending close to £90m on one midfielder is sensible or whether those funds would be better divided across several positions.

Arsenal discover £50m agreement does not exist

According to The Telegraph, Berta held discussions with intermediaries after receiving encouragement that Bruno Guimaraes could leave Newcastle for approximately £50m.

It was suggested that the Magpies had privately promised their captain a reduced-price departure if they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

However, after checks involving former Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley, Arsenal reportedly discovered that no such agreement had ever been made.

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Newcastle instead want at least £80m, with some indications that the final cost could reach £90m.

The midfielder would also reportedly expect wages of around £300,000 per week.

The player’s desire may still give Arsenal encouragement. Sky Sports reported that Guimaraes has told Newcastle he wants to join the Premier League champions, although Arsenal had not formally contacted the club at the time.

Newcastle maintain that their captain is not for sale.

Gunners could reassess their options in the market

The Guardian also reported that Arsenal were preparing an offer of around £60m after holding talks with the Brazilian’s representatives.

Guimaraes has two years remaining on his contract, plus an option for another season, leaving Newcastle in a strong position.

Arsenal should remain interested but refuse to meet an inflated price. Guimaraes is Premier League-proven, technically excellent and capable of improving the midfield immediately.

However, a package approaching £90m alongside £300,000-a-week wages would be a major commitment for a 28-year-old. Arsenal should make one serious offer and walk away if Newcastle refuse to compromise.

The original £50m opportunity looked exceptional. At nearly double that amount, the transfer becomes a much more difficult gamble.

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