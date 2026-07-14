(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Manu Kone continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 25-year-old had an impressive season with AS Roma last year, and he has done well in the World Cup with France. Gian Piero Gasperini heaped praise on him recently, claiming he is “having a great World Cup”.

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Man United and Villa eye Manu Kone

Manchester United are interested in securing his signature, and a report from AS Roma Live claims that Aston Villa have now joined the race for him. There have been reports that Roma could sell Kone to balance the books.

The West Midlands club are losing Youri Tielemans to Manchester United and is looking to bring in a replacement. On the other hand, Manchester United need a quality replacement for Casemiro. They need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park.

The French International could be an outstanding acquisition for both clubs. He has the physicality and technical attributes to make an impact in English football, and he could make a big difference for both teams.

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Kone asking price could be an issue

There have been rumours that he could cost around €50 million. It will be interesting to see if either of the two English clubs is willing to pay up. The opportunity to test himself in the Premier League will be exciting for the Frenchman.

Manchester United and Aston Villa will be able to offer him Champions League football next season, and he is likely to be tempted to join either club. It remains to be seen which of the two outfits can get the deal done.

Kone is at the peak of his career and could be a key player for both teams for the foreseeable future. However, the asking price is quite high, and the two English clubs will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable fee.

The midfielder has shown his quality in Germany and Italy, and he could be an asset in the Premier League as well.