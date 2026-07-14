Bradley Barcola celebrates a goal for France (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is reportedly high on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets for this summer, according to David Ornstein.

The France international, currently at the World Cup 2026 with his national side, is an exciting talent, and looks like someone who could improve this Liverpool side after they were dealt the blow of losing Mohamed Salah this summer.

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Ornstein, speaking in the video below, says that PSG ideally don’t want to sell Barcola, but are “realistic” about his situation as he hasn’t been a regular starter at the Parc des Princes.

This could surely help Liverpool if they do decide to pursue a deal, with the 23-year-old also likely to be attracted to becoming a key player for such a big name in English and European football.

David Ornstein on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

“Liverpool really like Bradley Barcola. PSG would like to keep him, but they are realistic. He has only two years left on his contract. He’s not a regular starter, and he wants to be, so I suspect he would be open to a move if the right opportunity arose,” Ornstein said.

“Liverpool have him high in their thinking, and I imagine Barcola himself would be attracted to clubs like Liverpool and Arsenal, and so on.

“The price would be very high. Of course, we’ve got to keep a close eye on Barcola and Liverpool, but at this moment I’m not sure it’s at an advanced stage. France are still in the tournament. PSG, I’m told, don’t want to trouble him or take his focus away from the World Cup.

“So, like with many situations, I would imagine this one starts to develop, in whatever shape or form, if that means staying, going, Liverpool or elsewhere, post-tournament.”

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Where next for Bradley Barcola?

Ornstein’s latest information on Barcola seems to point more towards Liverpool than anyone else, but he has also been linked with Arsenal.

With the Gunners having just won the Premier League title, perhaps that could be seen as the more tempting destination for Barcola, but LFC will likely be in next season’s title race, even if they dipped significantly in 2025/26.

Barcola would likely be a major upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli, and in many ways he perhaps addresses a more obvious need in this Arsenal squad.

Liverpool, by contrast, probably need a left-footer to come in on the right-hand side if they really want to fill the void left by Salah.