Bruno Guimaraes celebrates a goal for Newcastle (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes really wants the transfer to Arsenal, but the Gunners are currently unsure about paying his asking price.

The Brazil international has shone during his time at St James’ Park and looks like he’s ready to go to the next level, with Newcastle currently unable to offer him Champions League football.

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It surely makes sense for Guimaraes to push now for a big move to Arsenal or it might be his last chance to take that kind of opportunity as he’ll turn 29 later this year.

See below for the latest on this deal as TEAMtalk’s Fraz Fletcher discusses Arsenal’s links with Guimaraes and a number of other players…

Fletcher says the Guimaraes story is still rolling on, with the player really keen on the move, but Arsenal unsure about paying so much for him.

This follows the Telegraph reporting that Newcastle could demand close to £100m for the former Lyon man, which might have been feasible a few years ago, but surely not when he’s at this stage of his career.

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Will Arsenal give in to the demands of this inflated market?

Unfortunately for Arsenal, who have never really been the biggest spenders, the market changes all the time and prices tend to just keep going up and up.

It’s easy to forget now, but eyebrows were raised when Liverpool paid £75m for Virgil van Dijk, which now arguably looks like a bargain.

Fees keep being inflated, and that means some slightly eye-watering fees for players like Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali.

It also surely means Guimaraes is going to cost slightly more than some fans expect, but that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t still be a worthwhile investment for Arsenal.

The Premier League champions could do with something different in the middle of the park, as well as more rotation options after Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi played so much football without rest last season.