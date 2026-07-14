Xabi Alonso looks on during Real Madrid's defeat against Manchester City (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup.

The talented young attacker has performed well in the Portuguese league and impressed at the World Cup with Norway. Naturally, top clubs are monitoring his situation, and Chelsea are one of the interested parties. However, the asking price could complicate any potential move. He has a €100 million release clause in his contract, and Benfica are unwilling to sell him for cheap.

The Portuguese outfit is not demanding his release clause to be paid in full, but they want around €40 million for his signature. That is still a high asking price for a young player who is still largely unproven at the highest level.

Chelsea Chronicle reports: “Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham are all closely monitoring his development and situation. “Sources close to Chelsea indicate that the London club could look into the player’s situation, but they will not rush into a €40 million move. Benfica, on the other hand, are absolutely unwilling to sell Schjelderup for anything less than €40 million. Furthermore, the player’s contract includes a €100 million release clause, which significantly limits the bargaining power of interested clubs.”

It will be interesting to see if Benfica is willing to be more reasonable with their demands. Chelsea needs more quality on the flanks. Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away after a disappointing campaign, and they need to replace him.

The Norwegian could be ideal for them. He is a left-sided winger, but he is versatile enough to operate on either flank. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

The player recently scored a goal against England in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. He has 15 goals and 15 assists in 86 appearances for Benfica.