Chelsea flag at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign the Portuguese international goalkeeper Diogo Costa during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for Porto and impressed with the Portuguese national team at the World Cup. PSG and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on his development.

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Can Chelsea afford Diogo Costa?

He has a £51 million release clause in his contract, and Chelsea will have to pay to get the deal done. According to reports from Correio da Manha, Chelsea are willing to pay £34 million to sign the goalkeeper. They believe he would be an upgrade on Robert Sanchez. Sanchez has been quite underwhelming since joining Chelsea, and they desperately need an upgrade.

Costa has shown his quality at club and country level. He has the quality to succeed in the Premier League, and there is no doubt that he would be an asset for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done.

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Costa will cost a premium

However, they will need to pay the asking price in order to get the deal done. With other top clubs interested in signing the 26-year-old, the Premier League outfit might need to accelerate their pursuit in order to win the race for his signature.

Costa will be hoping to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football again. He is at the peak of his career, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for him. Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. The move could be ideal for all parties.