Reece James of Chelsea is challenged by Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to agree on a new contract with Sol Gordon.

The 18-year-old winger is highly rated within the club and has made his mark in the youth teams. According to Football Insider, Arsenal, Leeds United and Everton are keeping tabs on Gordon, and they could look to make a move in the coming months.

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Chelsea eyes a new deal for Sol Gordon

Chelsea are determined to keep him at the club and are prepared to offer him a contract extension. He has a contract with Chelsea until 2027. The Blues will not want to lose a talented young player like him, and it remains to be seen whether they can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

Chelsea are looking to build a team for the future and need to keep the club’s best young players. Gordon has the potential to develop into an important first-team player for them with the right guidance. They will probably have to offer him assurance about gametime to convince him to sign a new deal. He is at a stage in his career where he needs first-team exposure to improve further.

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Gordon could be a future asset

Chelsea have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a role in his development as well. It remains to be seen whether Xabi Alonso is prepared to give him the exposure he needs right now.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, Leeds and Everton are keeping tabs on his situation, and it would not be a surprise if they decided to in the coming weeks. If Chelsea failed to secure an agreement with the player, the 18-year-old could prove to be a solid future investment for all three clubs.