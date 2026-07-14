'He has a very good mentality' - Chelsea player earns major praise from new boss Alonso

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s preparations for the new Premier League season are beginning to gather momentum under Xabi Alonso, and one of the manager’s first major decisions has been to add more flexibility to his defence.



Following an inconsistent campaign, the Blues need players who can operate in different systems without weakening the balance of the team.

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That makes their latest defensive addition particularly interesting. Chelsea have not simply signed a conventional right-back, they have recruited a physically strong, tactically adaptable player who could be used on either flank or as part of several different defensive structures.

Alonso’s early comments suggest that versatility was one of the main reasons behind the move.

Alonso highlights versatility and strong mentality

According to Xabi Alonso, he is “very happy” with Marco Palestra and believes the Italian offers valuable positional flexibility.

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The Chelsea manager highlighted his ability to play in a back four or a back five, while also noting that he has previously operated on the left side.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“I’m very happy with Palestra. He’s a player that gives you versatility in positioning, he can play in a back 4 or back 5”.

“He even played on the left sometimes, physically strong, he has a very good mentality”.

Alonso also praised the defender’s physical strength and mentality, qualities that could help him adjust to the intensity of English football.

The 21-year-old, who made his senior Italy debut earlier in 2026, was also named Serie A’s Defender of the Year last season.

New signing could help shape Chelsea tactically

Palestra is Alonso’s first signing as Chelsea manager, making the transfer an early indication of how he intends to build his team.

He remains Chelsea’s only major addition so far, with Alonso demanding greater hunger, passion and tactical discipline from his squad.

Palestra looks like a signing made with the manager’s system firmly in mind. His ability to play as a full-back or wing-back should allow Alonso to switch formations without needing to make substitutions.

However, Chelsea supporters should still give him time to adapt.

Serie A and the Premier League place very different demands on defenders, particularly in terms of pace and physical pressure.

Sources: Chelsea demand of £75m considered ‘excessive’ for versatile full-back