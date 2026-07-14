Christos Tzolis in action for Club Brugge in the Champions League (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

It seems everyone involved in the Christos Tzolis to Arsenal transfer deal expects this to happen soon, according to the reliable Hand of Arsenal account.

Tzolis, currently of Club Brugge, has shone during his time in Belgium, as well as with his performances for the Greek national team, and it could be that he’s about to earn himself a big move this summer.

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The 24-year-old scored 22 goals in total in the season just gone, so looks very much like the kind of prolific goal-scoring winger Arsenal will need to replace the departing Leandro Trossard.

See below for HoA’s latest update on all the major Arsenal transfer news, which features a line on Tzolis looking like happening soon…

Julian Alvarez – From my last update, every single point still remains true

– Arteta sees Julian as a major marquee transformational signing

– There are direct fresh contacts between the ownership at Arsenal and Atleti regarding a possible transfer. There is still a gap in the… — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) July 14, 2026

“People around the Tzolis deal on both sides expect it to progress soon,” HoA said.

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Christos Tzolis looks like a smart signing for Arsenal

While there may be bigger names being linked with Arsenal at the moment, such as Julian Alvarez, Morgan Rogers, and Bruno Guimaraes, all mentioned in the post above, it looks like Tzolis could be a smart purchase.

The Greece international probably won’t be very expensive, and he arrives in fine form after performing so well with Brugge.

Given that he’d probably mostly be coming in to be a squad player, Tzolis looks pretty much the ideal profile, and there’s always the chance that he’ll improve further as he gains more experience.

In many ways, Tzolis looks like someone who could develop into the kind of player Trossard was for Arsenal, and that can only be a good thing.

Gooners will be keen to see more established world class stars arriving, but they’ll also know the value or having reliable squad players who know where the back of the net is.