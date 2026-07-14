Fabrizio Romano confirms Cristian Romero is leaving Tottenham, names two transfer suitors

Cristian Romero is leaving Tottenham (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero is leaving the club this summer, with Inter Milan and Barcelona interested, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international has had a mixed spell at Spurs, while the club have also endured mixed fortunes in the last few years.

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Overall, it perhaps makes sense that Romero is keen on a new challenge, and that Tottenham might perhaps also be content to part ways with him.

See below for details as Romano has posted on X to confirm that the plan is for Romero to leave Spurs this summer…

??? EXCLUSIVE: Cuti Romero to leave Tottenham this summer, Inter held talks with Spurs over recent days. Romero has been offered as option during talks for Djed Spence. Inter keen but costs very high. ?? Barça also like Cuti Romero. ? https://t.co/kTNiTHRWTl pic.twitter.com/0jripDDK9R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

“EXCLUSIVE: Cuti Romero to leave Tottenham this summer, Inter held talks with Spurs over recent days. Romero has been offered as option during talks for Djed Spence. Inter keen but costs very high. Barça also like Cuti Romero,” Romano posted.

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What next for Cristian Romero?

Romero could be a decent signing for someone like Barcelona, while Inter also makes sense for him, even if that currently looks complicated due to how expensive the deal would be.

For now, it seems there isn’t much possibility of Romero staying in the Premier League, and that makes sense given that he hasn’t always appeared that settled here.

Despite some moments of quality, Romero hasn’t always looked that well suited to the physical demands of English football.

Still, it’s easy to imagine the 28-year-old still having the quality to perform at a high level in a different league, and perhaps in a more settled environment than he’s had at Tottenham.

Spurs have been poor in the last two seasons, finishing 17th in 2024/25 and 2025/26, so even if Romero could have done better at various points, he’s far from the only one under-performing, and the frequent managerial changes and poor decisions in the transfer market won’t have helped.