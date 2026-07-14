Adam Wharton celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Christian Norgaard has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer.

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the 32-year-old midfielder. He struggled to get regular opportunities at Arsenal last season, and he needs to move to play more often. At this stage of his career, he will not want to sit on the bench regularly.

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Crystal Palace keen on Norgaard

According to Ekstra Bladet, Crystal Palace would be prepared to provide him with an exit route. They could use his quality, experience, and leadership.

He has a contract with Arsenal until 2027, and it would be ideal for the Premier League champions to cash in on him. They will not want to lose him for free next year. Also, he is not a guaranteed starter for them, and it makes no sense for Arsenal to keep him. They should look to recoup as much as possible from his departure and bring an upgrade.

Arsenal have been linked with players like Bruno Guimaraes in recent weeks.

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Christian Norgaard needs a move

Norgaard will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. Crystal Palace could be an attractive opportunity for him. They will be able to provide him with European football, and they have a competitive team as well.

The player is likely to be available on a nominal fee due to his contract situation, and he could prove to be a bargain for the Eagles. They need more quality and experience in the team, especially when it comes to juggling European football and the Premier League. Signing a Premier League-winning midfielder would be ideal for them.

The 32-year-old could prove to be a solid acquisition for them in the short term.