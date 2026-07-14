Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham in England training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Declan Rice is looking better after a recent battle with a sickness bug that left him bed-ridden for three days, according to Sky Sports.

Watch below for a video update from England’s training base earlier today as Rice could be seen taking part in a session ahead of tomorrow’s World Cup semi-final clash against Argentina.

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France take on Spain in today’s first semi-final, and by tomorrow night we’ll know whether or not it’s England joining one of those two in this year’s World Cup final.

Luckily for England manager Thomas Tuchel, it now looks like he should have Arsenal midfielder Rice fit and available and in good condition to take on Argentina…

England are training for the final time before their World Cup semi-final with Argentina ??????? Declan Rice is with the squad, who looks to have fully recovered from illness ? pic.twitter.com/MeaoKiOnnz — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 14, 2026

The report explains that everyone is in England training now, apart from Jordan Henderson, who injured his arm in that freak incident celebrating the Three Lions’ victory over Mexico.

That’s encouraging, as there have also been some fitness concerns for Reece James during this tournament, so perhaps there’s now hope of him starting tomorrow night as well.

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Can England beat World Cup holders Argentina?

England face old rivals Argentina tomorrow and it’s sure to be their toughest test of the World Cup so far.

Tuchel’s side have shown remarkable character and resilience at times in this year’s competition, but they’ll really need to up their game once again if they are to get past Lionel Messi and co.

Argentina are the reigning world champions and will no doubt be desperate to win the trophy again for what seems highly likely to be Messi’s last ever World Cup.

If England can get past Lionel Scaloni’s side, it’s a huge statement that they can go all the way and win this competition for the first time since 1966.