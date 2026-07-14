Man United receive major boost in their hopes of signing Newcastle's Lewis Hall

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s defensive rebuild could soon move towards the left-back position, with Michael Carrick keen to add a younger long-term option before the new season.



Luke Shaw remains an experienced and dependable player when fit, but United need greater competition and a clear succession plan as they prepare to return to the Champions League.

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The player being targeted would offer Premier League experience, strong technical ability and the energy to contribute in both halves of the pitch.

However, Newcastle’s turbulent summer means persuading them to lose another important first-team player could prove extremely difficult.

Man United believes left-back wants to join them

According to TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall remains Man United’s first-choice option at left-back, with the club convinced that he would welcome a move to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old is reportedly attracted by the opportunity to work under Carrick and establish himself as Shaw’s eventual successor.

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Hall would initially be expected to compete for minutes rather than arrive with a guaranteed starting position.

That pathway could still appeal because United want a specialist left-back, while Patrick Dorgu is increasingly viewed as a more advanced attacking option.

Shaw is approaching 31, while young defenders Harry Amass and Diego Leon are not yet considered ready to become regular first-team starters.

Would Newcastle United let the full-back leave?

Newcastle have already lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, while Bruno Guimaraes has expressed a desire to join Arsenal.

Sky Sports reports that the Magpies are undergoing a major squad transition and remain determined to prevent further damaging exits.

Hall would be an excellent long-term signing for Manchester United. He is young, comfortable in possession and already understands the demands of the Premier League.

However, United should avoid paying an excessive fee simply because he is Carrick’s preferred option. Newcastle have strong reasons to resist, and negotiations could easily move beyond the reported £60m valuation.

United should test Newcastle with a serious offer while keeping alternatives available. Hall fits the project, but smart squad building requires discipline as well as ambition.

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