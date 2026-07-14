England vs Argentina semifinal fuels favouritism debate as FIFA announce decision

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The build-up to England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina has taken a controversial turn following FIFA’s choice of referee.



With Thomas Tuchel’s side attempting to reach their first final since 1966 and the defending champions chasing consecutive titles, every decision in Atlanta will face enormous scrutiny.

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Argentina’s knockout run has already produced complaints about VAR and refereeing, so the appointment was always likely to attract attention.

However, previous connections between the selected official and matches involving Lionel Messi have intensified the debate before a ball has even been kicked.

FIFA appointment adds pre-match controversy

According to the Daily Mail, concerns about possible favouritism have grown after FIFA appointed Ismail Elfath to referee Wednesday’s semi-final.

The Moroccan-born American will be assisted by Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins, while Italy’s Maurizio Mariani has been named fourth official.

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ESPN has also confirmed Elfath’s appointment for the match at Atlanta Stadium. He has already handled three games at this World Cup, although this will be his first involving either England or Argentina.

Elfath served as fourth official when Argentina defeated France in the 2022 World Cup final.

He has also refereed several Inter Miami matches since Messi moved to MLS, including the 2023 Leagues Cup final against Nashville.

Calling him Messi’s “favourite referee”, however, remains a media description rather than evidence of an improper relationship or biased decision-making.

Officials face scrutiny ahead of Argentina vs England

The wider concern comes from controversy surrounding Argentina’s victories over Egypt and Switzerland.

Reuters reported that opponents have repeatedly complained about decisions benefiting Argentina, although former FIFA referee Christina Unkel said the incidents she reviewed did not clearly demonstrate poor officiating.

FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina has also rejected allegations of bias, insisting that World Cup officials work independently and that questioning their integrity without evidence is unacceptable.

Elfath should be judged on Wednesday’s performance rather than his previous contact with Messi.

Referees frequently oversee the same leading players, especially when they work in the league where those players compete.

Still, FIFA must understand why the appointment has created nervousness. After several disputed decisions involving Argentina, even a correct but marginal call could trigger another major backlash.

Argentina make special request to FIFA ahead of their World Cup semi against England