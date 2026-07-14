How much Manchester United have banked from Mason Greenwood's latest transfer

Mason Greenwood poses with a Fenerbahce scarf

Manchester United have reportedly made a total of €12.48m from Mason Greenwood’s transfer move from Marseille to Fenerbahce.

The former Red Devils forward shone during his time in Ligue 1 and this has seen Fenerbahce pay €39m for him in total.

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Due to a sell-on clause in his contract, this gives Man Utd a pretty decent fee, though some of that also goes to another of his former clubs Getafe, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

See below for the full details and breakdown of the money involved here…

Fenerbahce confirm Mason Greenwood has joined from Marseille on a four-year contract. Fee is €39m paid in three equal installments over three years. Manchester United receive €15.6m due to a sell-on clause on the full fee. Yet €3.12m goes on to Getafe. It leaves #MUFC with… pic.twitter.com/ZePxaoN0D4 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 14, 2026

Jacobs posted: “Fenerbahce confirm Mason Greenwood has joined from Marseille on a four-year contract. Fee is €39m paid in three equal installments (sic) over three years. Manchester United receive €15.6m due to a sell-on clause on the full fee. Yet €3.12m goes on to Getafe. It leaves #MUFC with €12.48m.”

Manchester United continue to benefit from Mason Greenwood sale

Greenwood looked like an outstanding young talent when he first came up from United’s academy into their first-team, but in the end the club didn’t really have any choice but to let him go.

The 24-year-old was notably arrested after very serious allegations were made against him, though these charges were later dropped. Still, this led to him being suspended by United and he never played for them again.

Since then, Greenwood has rebuilt his career well, though it seems unlikely he’ll ever come back to the Premier League.

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Overall, MUFC have profited well from selling an academy player who didn’t cost them money to sign in the first place.

When they first sold Greenwood to Marseille, they banked £26.6m from his sale, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Another €12.48m is roughly £10.6m, so that’s £37.2m in total.

Many fans would probably rather have had the player, but given his quite specific situation, the club have done quite well financially out of this.