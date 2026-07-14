Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on the Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence.

The 25-year-old could be on his way out of the London club this summer, and the likes of Inter Milan and Newcastle United are also interested in him, as per TEAMtalk.

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Djed Spence could be a handy option

Liverpool could use more quality in the full-back department, and Spence would be the ideal acquisition. He has shown his quality with Tottenham, and he is impressing in the World Cup with the England national team as well.

He is versatile enough to operate on either flank, and he could be the ideal utility man for Liverpool. Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley struggled with injuries last season, and Liverpool needs more depth in the full-back areas.

Andrew Robertson has also left the club, and Spence will be able to provide cover and quality in both positions. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to join Liverpool. He might not be a guaranteed starter for them. It would be a similar situation for him, where he would be a squad player.

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Can the Reds provide Spence ample game time?

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and the 25-year-old is certainly good enough to start for Premier League teams. Perhaps moving to Newcastle or Inter Milan would be ideal for him if they are prepared to provide him with guaranteed first team action. Spence has also been linked with Everton.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official offer to get the deal done. They will have to promise him gametime in order to convince the player to join.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are prepared to sanction his departure for the right price. They have spent heavily in the transfer window so far, and they still need to add a couple of quality attackers before the window closes.