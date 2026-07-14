Liverpool step up interest in Norway's World Cup hero who is ready for a new challenge

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for greater quality and long-term security in wide attacking areas has led them towards another of Europe’s rising talents.



With the Reds continuing to plan beyond Mohamed Salah, their recruitment team appear to be assessing younger wingers who can develop into major contributors rather than expecting one player to replace the Egyptian’s extraordinary output immediately.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

A move for a player already producing at Champions League and international level would fit that approach.

However, Liverpool are not alone in the race, and his impressive World Cup campaign has only increased Benfica’s negotiating power.

Liverpool join crowded Premier League race

According to A Bola, Liverpool are interested in Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup, with Chelsea and Tottenham also closely monitoring his situation.

The 22-year-old is considering taking on a new challenge despite having two years remaining on his contract, but Benfica are expected to demand at least €40m before considering a sale.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool’s admiration was reported before the World Cup reached its closing stages.

Liverpool’s transfer media watch previously identified Schjelderup as an attacking option for the Reds, while also noting Tottenham’s interest in the Norwegian international.

Schjelderup appeared six times as Norway reached the World Cup quarter-finals, using the tournament to demonstrate his confidence, direct running and ability to create danger from the left.

WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE GOAL BY SCHJELDERUP!!!! WOW 🤯 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/myeiNzh6vQ — GoalAlert HQ ⚽️ 🥅 (@GoalAlertHQ) July 11, 2026

The deal could appeal to Iraola and his team

His finest World Cup moment came against England, when he opened the scoring with a superb effort before Norway eventually suffered a 2-1 extra-time defeat.

The Guardian described how his strike put England under major pressure in Miami.

Schjelderup would offer Liverpool a technically gifted winger who can drift inside, carry the ball and contribute goals. At €40m, he would also be considerably cheaper than several of the club’s other reported attacking targets.

Liverpool should explore this deal seriously. Schjelderup is still developing, but his age, European experience and strong international performances make him an attractive long-term investment.

However, the Reds should avoid being dragged into a bidding war with Chelsea and Tottenham. He would arrive as a promising option rather than a guaranteed Salah replacement, so Liverpool must ensure the final fee reflects that reality.

Liverpool star’s verdict fuels excitement over ‘great player’ wanted by the Reds