Matheus Cunha of Manchester United is challenged by Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes during the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the 25-year-old will be made available for £30 million. The Brazilian wants to leave Wolves after their relegation, and the opportunity to play for Manchester United will be hard to turn down for him.

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Man United could use Joao Gomes

Manchester United need more quality and control in the middle of the park, and Gomes could be an excellent option for them for a reasonable fee. He impressed with Wolves despite their relation, and he has the quality to play for a bigger club. He will add control, composure, and physicality in the middle of the park for Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs are willing to pay the £30 million asking price for him. They have the resources to get the deal done, and the demands are quite reasonable for a player of his experience and quality. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact.

Gomes has been hailed as a “wonderful player”.

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Gomes is angling for a move

The midfielder will be desperate to sort out his future quickly and join a big club before the new season begins. Manchester United and Liverpool will be able to offer him Champions League football in the upcoming campaign. He will certainly hope that either of the two clubs will come forward with an acceptable offer for him in the coming weeks.

Both teams have struggled in the middle of the park, and they need to sign quality midfielders before the new season begins. Manchester United have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, whereas Liverpool are yet to address their problems in the midfield.