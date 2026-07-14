Official: Man Utd announce Youri Tielemans signing, club chief names 3 things he'll add to the squad

Youri Tielemans posing in a Manchester United kit (ManUtd.com)

Manchester United have officially announced the arrival of Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, with club chief Jason Wilcox explaining why they signed him.

The Belgium international shone for Aston Villa, and was previously also a star performer at Leicester City, with Man Utd director Wilcox praising him.

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Tielemans had been linked strongly with the Red Devils in the last few days, and it’s now been officially announced on ManUtd.com.

Wilcox is clearly delighted to bring Tielemans in, explaining three qualities he feels the 29-year-old will add to this United squad – composure, creativity, and leadership.

Jason Wilcox on Youri Tielemans transfer

“Youri has consistently been one of the most outstanding midfielders in the Premier League throughout the past seven years. He has all of the technical qualities, as well as the ambition and mentality, to thrive at Manchester United,” Wilcox said in a club statement.

“Youri’s consistency is exceptional, and he will add further composure, creativity and leadership to our squad. We are delighted to welcome a player of his influence and experience, both on the pitch and within the dressing room, as we continue to build a team ready to challenge for the biggest honours.

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Man United have added a top passer to their squad

Tielemans is not the youngest, and perhaps not always the most consistent performer, but there’s no doubt about the quality he brings when he’s really on form.

This is highlighted in United’s statement, which explains that the former Monaco youngster really excelled when it comes to line-breaking passes last season.

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United stated: “Amongst attackers and midfielders, Tielemans broke the most defensive lines per 100 passes in the Premier League as well as making the second most line-breaking passes under pressure.”

While that might not sound like the most eye-catching kind of detail, it’s a stat that managers love, and it will surely help the rest of this United team to shine even brighter next season.

This is the kind of quality on the ball that MUFC arguably didn’t have last season, and it should help Michael Carrick improve this team after he already did such a good job as interim manager.