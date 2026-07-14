Manchester United logo and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly had recent contact with the agents of Roma midfielder Manu Kone as they look for a third signing in that position this summer.

The Red Devils have already officially confirmed the arrivals of both Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos in midfield, but it seems they’re surprisingly still looking for more in that area of their squad.

A replacement for the departing Casemiro was undoubtedly needed, while Manuel Ugarte is also injured after generally struggling for form, so two new signings looked sensible.

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A third perhaps looks like a bit too much, however, when other positions also surely need strengthening.

Still, Romano says United have had contact over Kone as they continue to look for new additions in that department.

Fabrizio Romano on Manchester United’s Manu Kone pursuit

Speaking in his latest post on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Manchester United are still looking at midfielders. (There are) many names among the defensive midfielders.

“Many of you asking me, can you give us some names? It’s still early to indicate who is going to be the wanted player for Manchester United. I will tell you in the next days was going to develop there.

“I can tell you, for example, that Manchester United made a call to the agents of Manu Kone from Roma – (he) is one of the players they appreciate. There was a call over the recent days. Let’s see if it’s going to develop.

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“They have more targets at defensive midfielders. But Man United are looking for that kind of player.”

MUFC are clearly determined to make sure they have plenty of quality and depth in midfield, and Kone looks like he could be a good option.

Still, it will be interesting to see what this means for Kobbie Mainoo’s playing time after such impressive form at Old Trafford last season.