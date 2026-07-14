Medical completed: Romano issues blockbuster update on new Man United signing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield transformation has taken another significant step, with the club moving quickly to complete a deal for one of the Premier League’s most experienced central players.



Michael Carrick entered the summer wanting greater control, creativity and leadership in the middle of the pitch, and the latest arrival should provide all three.

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The move also signals a clear change in United’s recruitment strategy. After investing in the long-term potential of Andrey Santos, they are now adding a proven performer who should be capable of contributing immediately.

It leaves Carrick with more tactical flexibility, but it could also create uncertainty for existing midfielders such as Mason Mount.

Medical completed as five-year deal is finalised

According to Fabrizio Romano, Youri Tielemans has completed his Man United medical and is expected to sign his contract today.

The agreement will run for five years until June 2031, with the transfer described as done and sealed.

Sky Sports reported that United triggered a release clause worth around £35m in the Belgium captain’s Aston Villa contract.

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Negotiations advanced rapidly following Belgium’s World Cup elimination, allowing the club to complete the deal before pre-season preparations intensify.

Tielemans arrives with extensive Premier League experience from spells at Leicester City and Villa.

His passing range, ability to control the tempo and threat from outside the penalty area should give United a different dimension.

🚨🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans has completed his medical and signs today at Man United. Understand the agreement will be valid until June 2031, five years. Done and sealed. pic.twitter.com/BUanIRheKv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2026

Carrick will have a new look midfield at Man United

The Belgian will join Santos, whose arrival from Chelsea was confirmed earlier this week. Reuters reported that United paid an initial £48m for the Brazilian, who also signed until 2031.

Tielemans represents sensible business at £35m. He is entering his prime, knows the league and should not require a long settling-in period.

His composure could be particularly valuable in matches where United previously struggled to retain possession.

However, Carrick must now manage a crowded midfield carefully. Tielemans and Santos will expect regular opportunities, while Bruno Fernandes remains central to the team.

That could be bad news for Mount, whose playing time may become increasingly limited.

After Santos and Tielemans: Man United turn attention towards bargain midfield signing