Didier Deschamps and Michael Olise (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool-linked winger Michael Olise has received criticism for a particularly poor game for France against Spain in Tuesday night’s World Cup semi-final.

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The Bayern Munich star was not his usual self at all, and it proved hugely detrimental to France as they lost 2-0 to Spain and exited the competition.

Given the presence of world class attacking players like Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, and Rayan Cherki, this France side were seen as one of the big favourites for this year’s World Cup.

However, Olise really let them down tonight, with Get French Football News giving him just a 2/10 rating and slamming him for making some sloppy mistakes in possession.

What next for Michael Olise this summer?

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Olise after so much speculation over his future in recent months.

Of course, France still have the third place play-off this weekend to think about, but their tournament is still essentially over, which might mean players switch their focus to potential transfers.

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Olise could be one to watch as TEAMtalk have linked him with Liverpool, while our colleague Christian Falk has written in his CF Bayern Insider column about the 24-year-old being unlikely to sign a new Bayern contract.

This could perhaps open the door for Liverpool, but it’s unlikely to be a deal that would come cheap.

Bayern are a huge club, so won’t want to sell a world class talent like Olise, even if he just had a pretty poor game for France.

An in-form Olise is one of the deadliest attacking players on the planet, and his playing style also makes him an ideal long-term Mohamed Salah replacement at Anfield.