Man United rivals are targeting a move for Mason Mount who faces uncertain Old Trafford future

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Manchester United face an important decision over one of their senior midfielders as Michael Carrick begins reshaping his squad for the new season.



Aston Villa and Newcastle United are showing interest, but the Old Trafford hierarchy currently appear more focused on retaining useful depth than accepting an early offer.

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Carrick values experienced players who can perform in several roles and contribute positively around the dressing room.

But United’s latest recruitment could significantly reduce the opportunities available in midfield. With one major arrival already confirmed and another moving closer, competition for starting places is about to become much more intense.

Carrick keen to keep Mount at Man United

According to TEAMtalk, Man United have received several enquiries for Mason Mount, with Aston Villa and Newcastle among the interested clubs.

Carrick is reportedly determined to keep the 27-year-old because of his versatility, pressing ability and influence within the squad.

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Mount can operate as a No.8, an attacking midfielder or from a wider position, which gives Carrick useful tactical flexibility.

Nevertheless, his future may depend on whether he believes he can secure enough meaningful playing time rather than becoming a rotation option.

New arrivals could be bad news for Mount

The signing of Andrey Santos creates an immediate challenge.

Santos is younger, technically secure and capable of playing in central and deeper midfield positions, so the club will naturally want to give its new £48m investment regular opportunities.

The expected arrival of Youri Tielemans could make Mount’s position even more difficult.

The Guardian reports that United are in advanced negotiations for the Belgium international, who has a £35m release clause and offers considerable Premier League experience.

Carrick is right to value Mount, but United’s transfer activity suggests he may no longer be close to the first-choice midfield. Santos represents the future, while Tielemans would likely arrive expecting an important role immediately.

Mount should stay only if Carrick can offer him a clear pathway to regular minutes. Otherwise, interest from Villa or Newcastle could become increasingly attractive.

After Santos and Tielemans: Man United turn attention towards bargain midfield signing