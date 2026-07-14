Video: Pedro Porro's superb finish puts Spain 2-0 up vs France but PL defender completely falls asleep

Pedro Porro scores for Spain against France (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tottenham full-back Pedro Porro has scored for Spain to put them 2-0 up against France in tonight’s World Cup 2026 semi-final clash.

It was a lovely move and a superb finish by Porro, who fired past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan with all the quality and confidence of a centre-forward.

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However, watch the video clip below and you’ll see that Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne completely fell asleep to allow acres of space for Porro on that side…

INCREDIBLE ? Spain one-two their way through the France defense and Pedro Porro doubles his country's lead… pic.twitter.com/DFGCLMzFUC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 14, 2026

Porro made no mistake after being played in so well, but Digne made it that much easier for him by completely failing to spot or track his run.

Spain heading for impressive win over France

Spain will now be the big favourites to win this game, as it’s hard to see even this France team scoring three late goals at this stage.

Les Bleus have long looked like the favourites for this year’s World Cup, but it looks like their tournament may now be coming to an end.

In fairness, Spain have also looked like one of the big favourites to go all the way in this competition, having won Euro 2024 two years ago.

Spain last won this trophy back in 2010, which is also the only time they’ve ever won it in their history, but they’ll perhaps be the clear frontrunners now if they see this game through.

Knocking out this France team is some statement, with the Spain defence doing well to keep elite attacking talents like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise quiet.

In fairness, one big issue for France was the William Saliba injury in the first half, with the Arsenal defender one of the very best in the world in his position, and one of his country’s most important players.