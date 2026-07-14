(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s search for a specialist right-back has become one of the key stories of Enzo Maresca’s first transfer window at the Etihad.



The new manager wants a defender who can contribute in possession, move into advanced areas and adapt between different structures without disrupting the team’s rhythm.

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A reunion with a player Maresca previously coached at Chelsea would reduce the usual adaptation period.

However, the significant difference between the clubs’ valuations means City must decide whether to increase their offer or move quickly towards a more affordable alternative.

Chelsea full-back open to a move to Man City

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man City have identified Malo Gusto as one of their leading defensive targets and believe the France international would be open to joining them.

City have considered an offer in the region of €45m, but Chelsea are demanding approximately £75m for the 23-year-old.

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The price gap remains the biggest obstacle. City Xtra reports that City will not meet Chelsea’s current valuation, although further discussions are expected after the World Cup.

Chelsea are not completely against a sale, but they will only negotiate seriously if their financial expectations are respected.

Gusto’s familiarity with Maresca’s methods is a major attraction. He made 72 appearances under the Italian at Stamford Bridge, producing two goals and six assists, so City would be signing someone who already understands the manager’s tactical demands.

High valuation could force City towards other targets

Chelsea hold a strong negotiating position because Gusto remains under a long-term contract and they have little reason to strengthen a domestic rival cheaply.

His versatility and Premier League experience also make him more valuable than an unproven overseas option.

But City consider Chelsea’s demand ‘excessive‘ and they may now turn their attention towards other targets.

City could consider Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, Feyenoord youngster Givairo Read or Porto’s Martim Fernandes if Chelsea refuse to compromise.

Gusto would be an excellent tactical signing for Maresca, but £75m is too much. City need a natural right-back, yet paying a premium simply because the manager knows the player would be poor financial planning.

Chelsea are entitled to protect their asset, especially when selling to a rival.

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