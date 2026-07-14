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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli attacking midfielder Antonio Vergara.

The 23-year-old impressed with his cameos last season, and Spurs have expressed interest in signing him. According to a report from Area Napoli, multiple other Italian clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

However, Napoli is unwilling to let him leave, and they are already holding talks with his representatives regarding a contract renewal. It will be interesting to see if Spurs follow up on their interest with an official offer to sign the player.

They could use more depth in the final third, and Vergara would be the ideal utility man for them. He can operate centrally as well as on the flanks. He could add technical ability, creativity, and flair to the team.

The 23-year-old was not a guaranteed starter for Napoli last season, and if Tottenham can provide him with the necessary assurances, he could be drawn to the idea of moving to England. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham have been very active in the market this summer, and they have already spent a substantial amount of money to improve the squad. However, they must add more quality in the final third before the window closes.

Apart from creativity, they also need a reliable goal scorer who can find the back of the net regularly.

They finished 17th in the league table last season, and it is clear that the club hierarchy does not want to be in that position once again. They are spending heavily so that they can bounce back strongly. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham and Roberto De Zerbi convince the 23-year-old Italian to join the club this summer.