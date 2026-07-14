England boss Tuchel faces selection headache ahead of Argentina clash

(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

England’s preparations for their World Cup semi-final against Argentina have been complicated by a late fitness concern in midfield.



Thomas Tuchel’s side are one victory away from reaching their first World Cup final since 1966, making the availability of every senior player especially important.

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The Three Lions showed resilience to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-final, but the demanding conditions and quick turnaround have taken a physical toll.

With Argentina likely to crowd central areas and look to control possession through Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul, England will want their strongest possible midfield available in Atlanta.

England remain optimisitc despite illness concern

According to the BBC, England will make a late decision on Declan Rice’s availability for Wednesday’s semi-final.

The Arsenal midfielder is still experiencing the effects of a sickness bug, although his condition is improving and the England camp remain optimistic that he will be able to start.

Rice missed training sessions before the Norway game and was substituted at half-time after struggling physically.

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However, The Guardian reports that he is winning his fitness battle, with Tuchel hoping to pair him with Elliot Anderson against the defending champions.

The midfielder’s importance goes beyond his defensive work. Rice gives England experience, protects the centre-backs and provides the physical power needed to compete with Argentina’s aggressive midfield.

If he cannot start, Kobbie Mainoo or Eberechi Eze could be considered, although either selection would change the balance of the team.

Tuchel must avoid taking unnecessary risk

England’s official match information confirms that the semi-final will be played at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday evening, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s final.

It will be the countries’ first meeting for 21 years and their first World Cup encounter since 2002. England Football has also highlighted the long and often controversial history surrounding the rivalry.

Rice should start only if England’s medical staff are convinced he can maintain his intensity. A semi final against Argentina is not the match to carry a midfielder who is still feeling weak.

However, his influence makes waiting until the last possible moment understandable.

A fully functioning Rice could be crucial to stopping Argentina from controlling the game, but an unwell version may leave England exposed when the tempo rises.

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